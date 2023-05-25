Sacramento restaurateur Chris Jarosz dies in crash along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento restaurateur and former president of the California Restaurant Association's Sacramento chapter has died after he crashed into a subcontractor's truck in an active construction zone along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Christopher Edward Jarosz, 55, of Courtland.

Jarosz was the owner of multiple Sacramento restaurants including Anonimo Pizza and Broderick Roadhouse.

"We are sadden (sic) to say that our leader Chris Jarosz had a terrible accident this morning and passed away. Our condolences to his family and closed (sic) friends. God bless Chris, rest in peace. You will be missed," Anonimo Pizza said in a statement posted to Facebook.

We are closed today May 24th and will be back to regular hours tomorrow May 25th Posted by Anonimo Pizza on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Broderick said it would not comment on Jarosz's death at this time.

He was also a former president of the California Restaurant Association's Sacramento chapter. Jot Condie, the current president and CEO of the CRA said in a statement posted to Facebook:

"We were deeply saddened today to learn of Chris' passing. Chris was an exceptionally warm and friendly person, it was truly in his nature to be an easygoing, approachable, and likable guy. He was also deeply dedicated to the Sacramento restaurant community and its workforce. He will be missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

We heard the tragic news today that our past Sacramento Chapter President, Chris Jarosz, passed away early this morning... Posted by CRA Sacramento Chapter on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

California Highway Patrol says, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the westbound side of the freeway near 51st Street to investigate a crash. At the scene, officers found that an SUV had crashed into a one-ton flatbed truck.

The truck was hitched to an arrow board trailer that was activated, pointing drivers to the right. Two employees were inside the truck, CHP says.

Fatal overnight crash WB 50 between 59th St and Stockton Blvd. Driver killed after hitting unoccupied construction truck and equipment. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/n19icQ8eOk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 24, 2023

Officers found that the SUV crashed into the arrow board trailer, then into the truck. Jarosz wasn't wearing a seatbelt, CHP says, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both people who were in the construction truck weren't hurt, officers say.

Lanes along westbound Highway 50 were blocked through the early morning hours but have now reopened.

The Highway 50 incident was one of three deadly crashes around the greater Sacramento area Wednesday morning.