Driver dies after crashing into arrow sign truck along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A driver has died after he crashed into a subcontractor's truck in an active construction zone along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the westbound side of the freeway near 51st Street to investigate a crash. At the scene, officers found that an SUV had crashed into a one-ton flatbed truck.

The truck was hitched to an arrow board trailer that was activated, pointing drivers to the right. Two employees were inside the truck, CHP says.

Fatal overnight crash WB 50 between 59th St and Stockton Blvd. Driver killed after hitting unoccupied construction truck and equipment. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/n19icQ8eOk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 24, 2023

Officers found that the SUV crashed into the arrow board trailer, then into the truck. The driver of the SUV wasn't wearing a seatbelt, CHP says, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both people who were in the construction truck weren't hurt, officers say.

Lanes along westbound Highway 50 were blocked through the early morning hours but have now reopened.

The name of the driver who died hasn't been released, but CHP is identifying him as a 55-year-old Sacramento resident.

The Highway 50 incident was one of three deadly crashes around the greater Sacramento area Wednesday morning.