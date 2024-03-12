Sacramento high school robotics preps for regional competition, works alongside Taipei students

SACRAMENTO — The Rosemont High School robotics team is at it again as they're getting ready for a regional competition in Elk Grove.

The team is known for its competitive spirit, but this time around, they're preparing alongside an international competitor.

Meet Shatter, robot number 5274. Team members Elijah Debusk and Zachary Aebersod are at the controls.

"I work the shooter, the intake, everything that moves the note throughout our system, the ring, or it's what we call note," said Aebersod, and 11th grader.

This year, teams will score points by shooting rings at specific targets. In each match, three teams go head-to-head. Precision and accuracy are a must.

"We have to be in sync," Aebersod said. "We have to be thinking the same things, so yeah, it's a lot of work, actually."

Team Rosemont feels confident heading into the competition.

"Honestly, I think we're going to do really well this weekend," said Debusk, a 10th grader.

What makes this year's competition different is that Rosemont High is hosting a team from Taipei. Both prepare under the same roof and share knowledge and spare parts.

"One of the ethos of FIRST robotics, which is what this is all about, is something called gracious professionalism, and that's the idea that we all compete professionally, but we also support everyone around us," said Davis Stafford, the Rosemont robotics team's lead mentor.

The Taipei team is learning a lot from the host team and appreciates the warm welcome. The team was in between competitions in Northern California and needed a place to prepare. Rosemont High School stepped in to help out.

"This experience has been amazing, and to be able to be in a different country with my teammates is just amazing," said Taipei team member Sefina Liao.

Both teams will compete at the FIRST Robotics Sacramento Regional competition in Elk Grove from March 15-16. For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics operates youth competitions like this nationwide.