Sacramento groups preparing for influx of migrants as Title 42 expires

What are sanctuary cities like Sacramento doing to prepare for migrants?

SACRAMENTO — As the crisis at the border ramps up, there's no telling how far the impact will be felt. That's why organizations in Sacramento are already preparing for more migrants.

"It is very likely for that to happen. And given our rich community of immigrants and the resources that we like to build for immigrants, it is likely," said Giselle Garcia, a volunteer with NorCal Resist.

NorCal Resist is a migrant support organization in Sacramento that's now bracing for an influx of migrants needing help.

"We do our best to try to connect them with housing as well as other kinds of services so that they can better navigate the area," Garcia said.

As many arrive looking for a better life, they'll need clothes, resources and food.

"It's hard for us to know exactly what we're going to see as far as our services increasing, but we're going to prepare no matter what," said Kevin Buffalino with the Sacramento Food Bank.

Aside from more food assistance, the food bank is also preparing for migrants needing legal help.

"We provide low-cost legal services to immigrants who are looking to become United States citizens — that can be anything from consultations to full representation," Buffalino said.

From the border to their backyard, they're happy to help those who may soon be their new neighbors.

"For me, it truly feels like an obligation born from the heart. It means the world to me to be able to give someone a touch of humanity where they haven't experienced it before," Garcia said.

NorCal Resist is hoping for donations of clothing and other everyday items. It's also accepting monetary donations on its website.

