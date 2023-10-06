Sacramento Greek Festival celebrates 60 years of authentic food and hospitality

Sacramento Greek Festival Sacramento Greek Festival 04:17

SACRAMENTO – While one part of Sacramento rocks out, another part of the City of Trees will be chowing down on souvlaki and saganaki this weekend.

The Sacramento Greek Festival will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Live music (probably completely unlike what you'd see at the Aftershock Festival across town), dancing, and authentic Greek food will be in abundance.

It's all happening at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Sacramento – and the grounds are being set up to look like a little village, with the white tents and blue accents giving off Santorini vibes.

Organizers say they go through 800 pounds of butter and roll about 6,000 dolmathes during the festival.

About 400 volunteers help put on the three-day event. They even have a 95-year-old volunteer who's still making pastries.

The Sacramento Greek Festival opens at 11 a.m. each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Admission is $5.