Grant High mom writes movie script on Pacers' 2022 state championship run

SACRAMENTO — A Grant High School mother wants to go Hollywood. She wrote a movie script about a thrilling finish to her son's football season.

Lakisha Carmon wrote her own movie script about the Grant Pacers' turnaround season, going from winless to 2022 state football champions.

It's a storyline I described then as "overcoming the odds and a thrilling finish." I asked Carmon about what pushed her to write an actual movie script.

"I seen it in them – the stare, the glare, the cheer, the roar, the fans – and I knew at that moment this could be a possible film," she said.

The season had highs and lows, including a deadly shooting in the school parking lot during a game. That is in the script, too.

Carmon is now seeking investors for the movie. She's found a producing partner, and the pair launched a website with a message promising to bring business to the Sacramento community.

"We're reaching out to local organizations and businesses and hoping that if the funding comes from Sacramento, then the proceeds go back into Sacramento," producer Sandy Noricks said.

It's a real-life Sacramento story of overcoming the odds. Now this mom has the script with a Hollywood ending.

If the movie gets funding, Carmon and her producing team hope to start filming in September.