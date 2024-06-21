Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus set for opening night of sold-out show "Let's Hear It for the Boys"

SACRAMENTO — June is Pride Month, and we're spotlighting one group's proven talent both on and off the stage.

There is a lot of excitement happening inside the Sofia theater in midtown Sacramento.

It's the final dress rehearsal for The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus before the opening night of their sold-out show, "Let's Hear It for the Boys."

"This is our sixth consecutive show run that we sold out as a chorus," Don Henkle said. "Pretty exciting, actually."

Henkle is the vice president of the chorus, which has been active since 1984. He said that each member brings their unique talent on stage.

"Some people have professional choreography experience. Some have a good rhythm and beat, and they've actually taught these dances and it's spectacular," he said.

In recent years, the chorus expanded its line by allowing anyone to audition—like Augie Maravilla, a straight man who's married with kids.

"My middle son, he came out as gay and he wanted to join the group," Maravilla said. "He wanted to sing somewhere and so he joined. A couple years later, I joined."

Even though his son left the group, he said loved ones remain very supportive.

"I have a lot of friends that come and see the shows," Maravilla said.

He kept at it and enjoys every minute of it.

"It's a lot of work but it really is fun," he said.

Another proud member who's also a straight man is Dennis Harrigan.

"The people here, we've become family," Harrigan said. "We don't care if you're straight, gay, bi—it's not important. What's important is the love of music."

For Harrigan, it's a family affair. While he sings the low notes in the chorus, his wife works as the backstage manager.

Another performer is Jennifer Beudreau. The section leader for the tenurs said performing is a great opportunity to share the message of unity.

"We just want to be part of the community and help others to feel as part of the community as well," she said.

For those lucky enough to watch the sold-out show, expect lively performances all choreographed to popular boy-band music from past and present.

The live performance kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday, and again, the shows are sold out.