Sacramento firefighter taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

By Christopher Baker

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire began at 5:57 p.m. on the 2100 Block of Bell Avenue, near the McClellan Airport.

A single-story multiunit residential structure had fire coming from two units.

Firefighters faced difficulties putting out the fire due to "hoarding type conditions" in the first unit.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:30 PM

