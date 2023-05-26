"Sacramento" film wrapping up production: Maybe you'll catch a glimpse of stars at these spots

SACRAMENTO – The City of Trees is back in the Hollywood spotlight.

Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Michael Angarano are starring in a new road trip film named "Sacramento."

The movie is being at least partially shot on-location in Sacramento, and film crews have been spotted around the city.

According to the City of Sacramento's Film and Media Office, the production secured several locations and permits to film. They say about $100,000 has been brought in by the movie in terms of hotels, local hires, van rentals, and catering.

Like "Lady Bird," another recent film that heavily featured Sacramento, this production has shot scenes at Gunther's Ice Cream.

Other areas that have been filmed for "Sacramento," according to the Film and Media Office, include: Old Sacramento, Downtown Sacramento, East Sacramento, and the R Street Corridor.

Thursday night, the film crew was spotted near 35th Street and Folsom Boulevard.

The Film and Media Office says "Sacramento" is wrapping up its final week of production of filming in the city. Probably for the best (to mitigate gawkers and the like), they didn't divulge exactly where the crews will be filming.

No release date has been announced for the film.