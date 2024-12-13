Sacramento area farmers markets closed Saturday over wind concerns

SACRAMENTO – The storm expected to roll through Northern California this weekend has prompted organizers to cancel a number of farmers markets in and around Sacramento on Saturday.

On Friday, Alchemist Community Development Corp – the organization behind several of the area's markets – announced that the Midtown Sacramento, Elk Grove – Laguna, Rancho Cordova, and Country Club Plaza farmers markets will be closed for the day.

With wind gusts of up to 40 mph expected in the Sacramento area, organizers noted that vendors won't be able to safely set up their canopy tents.

"Without the tents, most vendors cannot sell in the rain," Alchemist CDC said in a statement on BlueSky.

The storm that arrived Friday is expected to be the wettest of the two systems that have hit the Sacramento Valley this week. Impacts are expected to stretch into Saturday, with some of the heaviest rain expected in the morning.

Not all farmers markets in the area have announced closures for Saturday. The Davis Farmers Market says they plan to be open for their normal Saturday event (notably, this market features a permanent structure that gives cover to many vendors).

Sunday's regularly scheduled farmers market under the freeway at 8th ant W streets in Sacramento is scheduled to go on as planned.