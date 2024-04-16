Kings fans bring the energy for thrilling win against NorCal rival Warriors

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Kings fans brought the energy to the Golden 1 Center in a win-or-go-home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams are familiar rivals and so are their fans.

Tuesday night, Downtown Commons slowly filled up with fans from both teams. Warriors fans looked to upset the home-team Sacramento faithful, but the Kings walked away with a huge 118-94 win to advance in the play-in tournament.

Earlier in the evening, music blasted outside of G1C, outdoor patios in DOCO filled up with fans, and the energy increased as game time got closer.

"I think for the longest time, we've been the younger brother, and for a long time, the younger brother's a lot weaker. At one point, you grow up a little bit," said Luis Hernandez, a lifelong Kings fan.

The music is on and fans are inside @Golden1Center for this win or go home matchup @CBSSacramento



Things feel electric and it’s not even 6PM! Good sign? @huntersowards3 what do you think? pic.twitter.com/IJuYZMPX6f — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 17, 2024

"I see one team on its way out being on the top, and the other on its way up. It's a matter of time the paths go this way and up. Hopefully, tonight starts that process," said Stacy Gonzalez, a lifelong Kings fan who spoke to CBS13 on his hopes for the matchup.

Restaurants and bars in DOCO stayed full until the final minutes of the game. When the Kings scored, it was audible throughout downtown Sacramento.

In the fourth quarter, as the minutes went down with the Kings in the lead, fans trickled into the center of DOCO, right outside of G1C, to get a glimpse of the victory beam.