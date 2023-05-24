Sacramento family "shocked" beloved dog was unscathed after oak tree fell on dog house

One Sacramento dog was doggone lucky after a tree fell on its home

SACRAMENTO — A family's pet is doggone lucky tonight after being trapped and nearly crushed by a falling tree. Her owners said they could only stand by and hope for the best as fire crews tried to save her.

The 3-year-old Pomeranian poodle mix named Bllel had a "ruff" morning.

"she's a very lucky dog," said Mimi Ta, one of Bllel's owners.

Bllel (pronounced: Bell) was out in the backyard of her Pocket neighborhood home when a large limb from a century-old oak tree came crashing down.

"We hear her whimpering but we couldn't locate her," Ta said. "She was stuck under a giant branch we couldn't even lift it up."

"I was sobbing, it was really scary for me," said Carrie Wong, Bllel's other owner. "I thought we were going to lose her.

Firefighters responded and used two chainsaws and prybars to cut away all the debris. Crews were eventually able to pull Bllel from the rubble and reunite her with her family.

"If it was not for them, she wouldn't be alive," Ta said.

The family immediately took her to the vet for a checkup.

"Fortunately, the doctor said that she has no physical injury or internal injury," Ta said.

"I was very shocked that she didn't break her legs or anything," Wong said.

So now Bllel's back home getting a lot of extra pets and treats.

"She's a big part of our family," Wong said.

However, she may not want to go in the backyard ever again.

"She did bark at the trees looking through the window, so I'm not sure if she's traumatized from that," Ta said.

The fallen tree also damaged the family's backyard deck and tore a hole in their roof.