Suspect detained after barricading himself at Sacramento Embassy Suites hotel

SACRAMENTO – A large, visible police presence was outside of one of Sacramento's most prominent hotels due to a situation with a barricaded subject early Monday morning.

The scene was at the Embassy Suites right next to the Tower Bridge.

Sacramento police said, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the hotel due to a report of an armed person was causing a disturbance.

Scene outside of the Embassy Suites early Monday morning.

Officers believe the suspect had a knife. That suspect was confined to a room and refused to come out.

Police said there is no danger to the public and traffic is flowing around the hotel. Authorities were working to negotiate with the person and get them out safely.

Around 10:30 a.m., Sacramento police announced that the suspect had been detained safely.

The name of the suspect has not been released.