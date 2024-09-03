Woman dies days after suspected domestic violence incident; suspect faces homicide charges, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man is now facing homicide charges after the death of a woman in a suspected domestic violence case.

Sacramento police said, back on Aug. 30, officers responded to a residence on Response Road, just off of Exposition Boulevard, to investigate a reported domestic violence incident.

There, a woman was found unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said, but no other details about her injuries were released.

Rahyme Johnson, a 25-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

On Monday, Sacramento police learned that the woman had died from her injuries.

Johnson is now facing homicide-related charges, police said.

The name of the woman who died has not been released by authorities.