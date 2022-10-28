Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue
Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue 00:54

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. 

The shooting happened along Martin Luther King Boulevard and 47th Avenue. 

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.