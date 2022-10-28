Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m.
The shooting happened along Martin Luther King Boulevard and 47th Avenue.
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.
