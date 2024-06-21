Sacramento deputies in standoff with armed suspect who didn't show up to court

ORANGEVALE – Deputies are working to get an armed suspect out of a home that has forced several people to evacuate in the Orangevale area Friday morning.

The suspect, 75-year-old Steven Kester, was supposed to show up to court on Friday for previous crimes he was arrested for, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were requested to serve a welfare check from Kester's attorney around 9:15 a.m.

They say he's the only person in the home on the 9200 block of Madison Avenue. This is near the Rollingwood Green Apartments.

In June 2021, the sheriff's office issued a press release saying they arrested Kester on multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

The release said Kester is a retired teacher and former substitute teacher for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and other schools in the Sacramento area.