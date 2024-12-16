Sacramento police investigating incident between 2 students that left 1 stabbed

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after a student was stabbed by another student at school in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Sacramento late Monday morning.

Sacramento police say, just before noon, officers responded near 9th Avenue and Cutter Way – at Bret Harte Elementary School – to investigate reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, police say officers found a person who had been stabbed at least once.

Scene of the stabbing investigation at Bret Harte Elementary School.

Police noted that the incident appears to involve two students, but the ages of the people involved have not been revealed.

The extent of that person's injuries have not been detailed by police, but they have been taken to the hospital. The juvenile suspect was detained at the scene, police say.

Police say an active investigation is underway in the area.