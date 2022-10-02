Watch CBS News
Sacramento crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A crash involving a motorcycle and car left one person dead.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened on 4501 Marconi Avenue, leaving one person dead. Two other people were been taken to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol North Sacramento has taken over the investigation.

We will update this story as more details are made available. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

