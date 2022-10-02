Sacramento crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured
SACRAMENTO — A crash involving a motorcycle and car left one person dead.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened on 4501 Marconi Avenue, leaving one person dead. Two other people were been taken to the hospital.
California Highway Patrol North Sacramento has taken over the investigation.
We will update this story as more details are made available.
