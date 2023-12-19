Sacramento County warming center guest dies overnight

Another day of wet weather for Northern California

SACRAMENTO – A person who was staying at the Sacramento County warming center died in the middle of the night, officials say.

Sacramento County's Department of Homeless Services and Housing announced on Tuesday that, the night before, First Step Communities staff was alerted about a guest in distress at the warming center.

CPR was started and 911 was called. Medics rushed the person to the hospital, but officials say the person was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of death is not yet known. The name of the person who died has also not yet been released.

Staff and guests at the warming center are being offered support services in response to the incident.

Officials say the warming center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard, will remain open at least through 8 a.m. Thursday. Space for belongings and pets is available at the shelter.