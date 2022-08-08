Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway.
This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise.
The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
