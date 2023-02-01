Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shares law cadet training program in light of Tyre Nichols' death

SACRAMENTO — The death of Tyre Nichols is once again putting a spotlight on law enforcement, specifically on how they are trained.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shared with CBS Sacramento how their cadets are trained and how Nichols' case is impacting its hiring process.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said California has one of the most rigorous law enforcement training programs in the country. Each law enforcement officer is required to pass through the state's Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) program.

Cadets must pass six categories before they can even step foot on these training grounds, including a written test, a physical test, and a health exam. There's also an extensive background check and a psychiatric exam by a third-party psychiatrist.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said the POST program has a reputation for being the most rigorous law enforcement training program in the country.

"Most states throughout the country, if you've attended a California state academy, they will take you. That's because our training is so high here in this state. We surpass almost any other state as far as that training goes," Gandhi said.

Sgt. Gandhi said the sheriff's office is not "shying away" from the Tyre Nichols case. On behalf of the sheriff's office, he said the officers' actions are egregious and indefensible.