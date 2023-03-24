Sacramento County Sheriff's Office launches a new event to energize recruiting efforts

SACRAMENTO -- There is a new event designed to energize recruiting efforts in the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, and it's through a weekly recruitment run.

This is a chance for those interested to have an idea if the job is right for them as they get to meet deputies one on one, and get to know them.

There are several stages to go through to become a Sheriff's deputy. This includes going through an academy which lasts about 26 weeks. During this academy, there is a written exam, a physical ability test, an interview, background checks, and medical and psychological evaluations.

It's a rigorous process, and with 100 projected vacancies to fill, the Sheriff's Office says they want folks to be able to take the first step towards applying.

David Pantoja is a deputy and he said, "We're out here running with you, not testing you or giving you a long laundry list of tasks to accomplish. We're out running with you, we're getting tired with you. We're going to do that with you and encourage you. It doesn't matter your skill level. We're out here to help you, encourage you and motivate you along the way while answering those questions and being informative about what our agency is offering."

According to the Sheriff's Office, they are looking for sworn and non-sworn positions during this new hiring event, and the skill level does not matter.

This hiring process is a good gauge to see if people are really ready. The event starts at 1 p.m. every Friday.