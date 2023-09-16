Sacramento County Sheriff's Office addresses teen's hospital escape: An error in practice

SACRAMENTO - The search for an escaped Sacramento teen who ran off in handcuffs and wearing nothing but hospital socks on his feet, continues.

But how did this happen, and what are the protocols for SAC Sheriff in situations like this?

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the issue was not the protocol; it was an error in practice in this case.

On the ground and in the air, the sheriff's department searched for a teen who got away. The 15-year-old was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase Thursday night. They caught the teen on foot, and he was taken to UC Davis Med Center to be treated. The teen got away as soon as he was medically cleared.

"He ran fast. That's really what it was. I wish there was a better answer, but, I mean, it's an error on our part," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi.

Gandhi says they don't have set protocols.

"We don't have a set protocol, we don't have a set number -- everything is very situational. For something like this, this gentleman was wanted for a probation violation, which was a felony, but it was a probation violation so very low-level in that regard," said Gandhi.

This isn't the first time a suspect has escaped from a hospital. Suspected murderer Eric Abril escaped from a Roseville hospital while in custody at a hospital in July.

However, in this case, Gandhi says, that despite the manhunt, this suspect isn't dangerous. The teen could face other charges, but the sheriff's office is more concerned for the teen's safety.

"Turn yourself in. Just make it easy on yourself. Face what you have to face and move on with the rest of your life," said Gandhi.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911.