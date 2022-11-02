Watch CBS News
Sacramento County residents to receive newly designed Jury Duty notices

By Christopher Baker

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Residents in Sacramento County will no longer receive the full-page envelope Jury Duty notice after a redesign.

Courts are switching to a postcard system that will include a QR code and a parking permit in addition to reporting instructions.

"If you are summoned, and you are requested to report, and you fail to report, we will send another postcard to you that states that you had a failure to appear," said Jury Commissioner Ginger Durham.

The courts hope that the cars will be more user-friendly and make the process easier for jurors.

