Sacramento County taking precautions after letter containing fentanyl mailed to election office

SACRAMENTO - More than a week after a suspicious envelope was intercepted on its way to the Sacramento County Election Office, CBS13 has learned that election officials are stocking up on Narcan.

Several envelopes were mailed to election offices or government buildings in six states. Some of the envelopes were laced with fentanyl. The mailings led to evacuations and interrupted vote counting.

The FBI won't say whether the letter bound for Sacramento contained the drug. But the county says they aren't taking any chances.

"We have Narcan for any employee handling mail just in case. We hope we never have to use it, but in the event that we'll need it, we'll have it there," said Sacramento County spokesperson Ken Casparis. "It's a crazy time, and we just want to make sure we're providing a safe work environment for all of them."

The FBI and postal inspectors are working to track down the sender of those letters.