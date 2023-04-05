Metro Fire crews battle fire in box van that had been converted to living space

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say they are finding more and more makeshift sleeping quarters in areas they're not used to seeing them.

Case in point, on Monday, Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to a box van fire on College Oak Drive. The vehicle was quickly going up in flames.

Scene of the fire on Monday. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Crews forced their way in through the front cab. They then discovered a makeshift sleeping area behind the seats.

No one was inside, firefighters say.

The situation is an example of why crews are now searching any space that could be possibly used as housing.

"Our #1 priory coming into any incident is saving lives," the department said in a Facebook post.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.