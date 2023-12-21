Sacramento County man accused of firing rifle at parked truck in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA — Officers arrested a Sacramento County man who is accused of firing a rifle into a vehicle parked outside a delta home, the Rio Vista Police Department said Thursday.

Isleton resident Yancy Webb, 40, was arrested at his home when detectives and a SWAT team from the Solano County Sheriff's Office obtained and served a search warrant.

Webb is accused of firing multiple shots at a parked pickup truck in front of a home in Rio Vista on the night of December 15. Rio Vista police officers responded to the area and located multiple rifle bullet casings and spoke with witnesses.

No injuries were reported.

Webb has since been booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield and faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rio Vista is a Solano County town located about 44 miles south of Sacramento in the Sacramento River Delta.