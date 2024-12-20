Sacramento County levee in need of repairs as officials spot erosion, Sherman Island closed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Sacramento County officials are taking precautionary measures Friday after discovering a levee is starting to erode.

The county says Sherman Island is closed due to a levee that's starting to erode. Officials said the levee could damage the Highway 160 Antioch Bridge if it fails.

The issue was caught in time, officials say, and engineers are working on a plan to reinforce the levee.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is set to declare a local emergency Monday to help support funding and get materials needed to fix the levee.

The county said the last big storm the area saw brought water from the San Francisco Bay through the delta and damaged the levee.

It's unknown when the levee will be fixed.