Sacramento County launches new program to help save livestock during disasters

New Sacramento County program aims to help save livestock during disasters

New Sacramento County program aims to help save livestock during disasters

New Sacramento County program aims to help save livestock during disasters

SACRAMENTO — New efforts are underway to help save the lives of livestock when disasters like floods or fire strike Sacramento County.

Walt Hardesty has nearly 200 heads of cattle on his south Sacramento County ranch. His property has flooded multiple times over the decades, including during last year's strong winter storms.

"The water levels were over all of the tops of the fences," he said.

As the evacuation order was issued, Hardesty raced to gather his herd in hopes of taking them by trailer to higher ground. But he was stopped midway through the process by a sheriff's roadblock.

"To me, it's he's going to stop me from rescuing my animals, which is my livelihood," he said. "That's how I make a living."

Officials say that during wildfires and other disasters, there's very little time to get out.

Evacuation orders can remain in effect for days or even weeks, and many animals that are left behind end up injured or dead.

"They have to be fed, they have to receive water, they have to receive medical care," said Mary Jo Flynn-Nevins with the county Office of Emergency Services.

Sacramento County is launching a new program that will issue agricultural disaster passes to ranchers so they can go past police checkpoints to take care of their livestock.

Emergency managers can still prevent entry if conditions are too dangerous or would interfere with first responders.

"Only a few people will be able to go in just to do some in and out evacuating, shutting down things," said Amber McDowell with the county Farm Bureau.

Participants must take a four-hour disaster training class to get a pass.

"That will provide them information on how to stay safe in an emergency scene," Flynn-Nevins said. "So it's not just a show your pass free for all. There is a process behind that."

Hardesty said he'll be one of the first farmers to sign up.

"If it's still safe to get in and rescue your animals, why would you not?" he said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal developed the training, and Sacramento County's classes will begin later this month.