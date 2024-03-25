Sacramento County human trafficking operation lands 27 arrests

SACRAMENTO — An investigation into human trafficking in Sacramento County has resulted in 27 arrests, authorities said Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the arrests came as its special investigations bureau conducted an operation on March 22 targeting sex buyers.

During some of the arrests, some of the buyers offered money, drugs and, in one case, a chicken sandwich, while bargaining with undercover deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Among those arrested were a commercial big rig driver and a person on parole with a prior child molestation conviction. Twenty-two vehicles were towed during the operation.

Photos of 23 of the 27 people arrested during a Sacramento County human trafficking operation on March 22, 2024 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Here are the names of the 27 individuals arrested:

Kahlilullah Razaq

Marcos Luna

Ezequiel Cruz

Karanpreet Dulai

Carlos Gonzalezcarreno

Jesus Morales

Kirk Roberts

Azamatov Kamoliddin

Mohammad Akbari

Gonzalo Ramirez

Antonio Medina

Francisco Gutierrez

Mandeep Singh

Ulices Gallegos

Feliciano Bautista

Desean Blake

Adrian Orozco

Efrain Segura-Sanabia

Baktash Samady

Victor Reaboi

Juan Santana-Carmona

Christian Canil

Nehemias Mendez

Nolan Huttger

Julio Huerta

Jose Naranjo

Juan Naranjo