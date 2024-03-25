Sacramento County human trafficking operation lands 27 arrests
SACRAMENTO — An investigation into human trafficking in Sacramento County has resulted in 27 arrests, authorities said Monday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the arrests came as its special investigations bureau conducted an operation on March 22 targeting sex buyers.
During some of the arrests, some of the buyers offered money, drugs and, in one case, a chicken sandwich, while bargaining with undercover deputies, the sheriff's office said.
Among those arrested were a commercial big rig driver and a person on parole with a prior child molestation conviction. Twenty-two vehicles were towed during the operation.
Here are the names of the 27 individuals arrested:
Kahlilullah Razaq
Marcos Luna
Ezequiel Cruz
Karanpreet Dulai
Carlos Gonzalezcarreno
Jesus Morales
Kirk Roberts
Azamatov Kamoliddin
Mohammad Akbari
Gonzalo Ramirez
Antonio Medina
Francisco Gutierrez
Mandeep Singh
Ulices Gallegos
Feliciano Bautista
Desean Blake
Adrian Orozco
Efrain Segura-Sanabia
Baktash Samady
Victor Reaboi
Juan Santana-Carmona
Christian Canil
Nehemias Mendez
Nolan Huttger
Julio Huerta
Jose Naranjo
Juan Naranjo