Fiery crash near Sacramento leaves 1 driver dead

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Excelsior Road near Sacramento Thursday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene near Excelsior Road and Kiefer Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two sedans were involved. One of the vehicles ended up flipping over, while the other vehicle caught fire.

First responders say the driver of the vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead inside.

The other driver suffered minor injuries, Metro Fire says.

Both lanes of Excelsior Road were blocked due to the crash.