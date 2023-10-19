Sacramento County employee intervenes during knife attack in Elk Grove?

ELK GROVE - Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a knife attack in Elk Grove. Only after a passerby in a county van stepped in, the attacker ran away, say police.

Accoriding to Elk Grove police, on Tuesday just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Malheur Way on reports of an assault. Police learned that the victim was walking their dog when the suspect knocked the victim down, got on top of the victim, and pulled out a knife.

Fortunately, a County of Sacramento vehicle was driving by and the driver intervened in the attack by honking, which prompted the assailant to leave without harming the victim, police say.

Detectives located footage of the attack and additional video surveillance of the suspect and through their investigation, determined that Nicholas Sagario was the suspect. Authorities detained both Nicholas and his brother, Matthew Sagario. But, based on the investigation, detectives determined it was actually Matthew who carried out the attack. They say evidence from the attack was found at Matthew's apartment.

Matthew was arrested and booked on an attempted murder charge at the Sacramento Main Jail. Nicholas Sagario was arrested on an outstanding warrant for battery to a peace officer