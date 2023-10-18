Sacramento County DA unveils tool to connect domestic violence victims with social services

SACRAMENTO — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to protect victims, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is teaming up to take action via a new app.

District Attorney Thin Ho debuted a digital billboard promoting a new website to connect domestic violence victims with social services - it's called Get Help Sac.

"[It] allows domestic violence victims and survivors to find shelter beds, to be able to look and find out the status of the criminal case, to find out whether or not your abuser is still in custody, to be able to get counseling and services," Ho said.

His office prosecuted nearly 3,000 domestic violence cases last year but says that's only part of the equation. That's why they are turning to law enforcement, hospitals and other nonprofits like the Family Justice Center to get the word out.

"Victims don't ever expect to be in this situation so they haven't prepared for it, don't know where to go, oftentimes," said Faith Whitmore, who heads up the nonprofit.

The Family Justice Center provides support in times of crisis. Whitmore knows what it's like as she is a victim of domestic violence herself.

"It's often a very lonely and isolating experience," she said. "It will be an invaluable resource for those seeking help and hope."

Clear Channel will be rotating the info on ten digital billboards in the Sacramento area to advertise Get Help Sac, which will be seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

"Our hope is that this message will be a constant reminder to everyone that there is a path to safety, healing and justice," said Layne Lawson with Clear Channel.

There will also be public service announcements and other digital marketing efforts.

Victims will be presented with a flyer that features a QR code that provides access to all sorts of services in 150 different languages.

"Getting help or knowing where to get help should never be a barrier to getting out of an abusive relationship," said Beth Hassett with WEAVE.

"Together, we're stronger in helping everybody," Whitmore said.

The California District Attorney's Association is also rolling out a series of documentary-style training videos about what abuse can look like. Those premiere every Tuesday in October on their YouTube channel.