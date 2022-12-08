Watch CBS News
Sacramento County coroner seeks help in identifying John Doe found in 2021

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a John Doe.

The man's skeletonized remains were found in a homeless encampment off Interstate 80 near the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit back in January 2021.

A forensic anthropologist's examination found that the man was Caucasian between 40 and 65 years old and about 5'9'' to 6'4'' tall.

Investigators believe the man died about four months before his remains were found. Exactly how he died has not been determined.

Sketches of the John Doe were released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the man or with any other information about the case is urged to call the coroner's office at (916) 874-9320. 

December 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

