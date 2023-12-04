Sacramento County coroner asking for public's help to identify man

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in order to identify a man.

On Monday, the coroner's office released a sketch of the unidentified man, which is below. They say his body was found in Riverbend Park in 2022 and that he died of natural causes. He was believed to be homeless at the time.

Anyone who can provide authorities with the identity of the man is asked to call the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at 916-874-9320 or email DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.