Sacramento County convenience store looted over the weekend, video shows

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

RIO LINDA - Video recently posted to social media shows a 7-Eleven in Sacramento County being looted by a group of people Sunday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 p.m. 40-50 people broke windows and stole items -- from electronics to food -- from a 7-Eleven convenience store near Rio Linda and Elkhorn boulevards. 

In the video, which the sheriff's office verified was of the incident, you can people moving in and out of the store through broken front windows. Those leaving the store can be seen carrying a variety of items. The person recording the incident is heard saying: "cover your face" and laughing. 

On Tuesday, the front windows were boarded up with plywood sheets.

It's unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident or if there were any injuries reported.

California retailers say rise in crime similar to this incident has hurt their business. In September, Target announced it was closing nine stores, including three in Northern California due to mounting thefts and organized retail crime. 

Whole Foods temporarily closed its flagship store in San Francisco following concerns over crime in the area and threats to its employees. Retailers Dick's Sporting Goods and Ulta Bauty have also pointed to rising crime leading to shrinking profits.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 10:48 AM

