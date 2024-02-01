Sacramento County boy, 11, reported missing; last seen leaving for school on Wednesday

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Sacramento boy who was last seen leaving for school on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Andre Jackson left his Casals Street, near Folsom Boulevard, home on Wednesday morning to go to school and hasn't been seen since.

It wasn't until late Wednesday night that he was reported missing to the sheriff's office.

***AT RISK MISSING CHILD***



Andre Jackson, 11 years old, 5’03,” 120 pounds, black short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home for school around 6:45am on January 31st, 2024 (Wednesday) in the area of Casals Street and Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento. He was… pic.twitter.com/ZM3EAmoU15 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 1, 2024

Jackson is considered at-risk due to his age.

Deputies say Jackson was wearing a long-sleeve gray sweater with red on the inside of the hood along with white Nikes with red bottoms.

Anyone who sees Jackson or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.