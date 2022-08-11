Sacramento County Board of Supervisors vote to vote again on Aug. 23 on homelessness ordinances

SACRAMENTO - The City of Sacramento and Sacramento County elected officials have discussed and voted on ordinances related to camping and homelessness this week.



The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors heard public comment on Wednesday ahead of voting to vote again on Aug. 23 on anti-homeless camping ordinances.

The first would allow officials to move encampments along the American River Parkway, and the second would allow officers to move tents from public properties like schools or government buildings.

There is not a housing component included with either ordinance, a note that residents who live near the parkway reminded the board during an hours-long public comment period Wednesday.

Sacramento County is the largest provider of social services, according to the county's website.