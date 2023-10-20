Sacramento County authorities working to identify 7-Eleven looters

Who are they? Sacramento County authorities asking for help to identify 7-Eleven looters

Who are they? Sacramento County authorities asking for help to identify 7-Eleven looters

Who are they? Sacramento County authorities asking for help to identify 7-Eleven looters

RIO LINDA - Authorities are continuing to search for looters who hit a 7-Eleven convenience store in Rio Linda earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released surveillance from inside the store during the incident, hoping it would lead to the arrest of some of the looters, some of whom, they believe, are from the Bay Area.

The incident happened on October 8 at around 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven near Elkhorn and Rio Linda Boulevards in Rio Linda after a sideshow.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded within five minutes of getting the call, but by the time they got there, the looters were gone. Sgt. Gandhi said the looters did thousands of dollars worth of damages and stole thousands of dollars worth of items but likely will not be serving jail time because looting is a nonviolent crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1000, and tipsters remain anonymous.