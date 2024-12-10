Watch CBS News
Local News

Several rounds fired at Sacramento County apartment, sheriff says; investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after several rounds were shot at a Sacramento-area apartment Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene on College Oaks Drive, just off Madison Avenue, a little after 6 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Deputies discovered that several rounds had been fired at an apartment. It appears a vehicle that drove away from the scene was also hit, deputies say.

More than 20 rounds have been recovered from the scene, the sheriff's office says.

dm-apartment-complex-shooting-dec10.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if there was anyone hurt in the shooting, but no injuries were reported at the scene.

Due to the investigation, College Oak Drive is closed just north of Madison Avenue. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.