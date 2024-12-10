Several rounds fired at Sacramento County apartment, sheriff says; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after several rounds were shot at a Sacramento-area apartment Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene on College Oaks Drive, just off Madison Avenue, a little after 6 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Deputies discovered that several rounds had been fired at an apartment. It appears a vehicle that drove away from the scene was also hit, deputies say.

More than 20 rounds have been recovered from the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Scene of the shooting investigation Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if there was anyone hurt in the shooting, but no injuries were reported at the scene.

Due to the investigation, College Oak Drive is closed just north of Madison Avenue. No estimated time of reopening has been given.