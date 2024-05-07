Watch CBS News
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle, pushing it in path of suspected DUI driver near Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A driver died after rear-ending a vehicle and causing another collision that resulted in a DUI arrest north of Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Elverta Road and Dominion Way near Antelope.

A truck was stopped at the intersection when a second truck, for unknown reasons, rear-ended the vehicle, pushing it into the path of a third truck in the intersection, the CHP North Sacramento said.

The driver of the second truck, which rear-ended the first, died as a result of the collision. He was only described as a man possibly in his 60s or 70s.

The driver of the third truck, which struck the first truck., fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces charges of hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The CHP said that man would not face charges for the crash or death because he wasn't at fault.

The driver in the first truck, which was struck twice, was a minor and was not injured.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 11:39 PM PDT

