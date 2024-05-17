Sacramento's Country in the Park 2024 kicks off with a boot scootin' good time

A look at 2024 Country in the Park in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Country in the Park, hosted by KNCI 105.1, took over Cal Expo starting Friday night with a boot scootin' good time.

The 2-day hootenanny boasts headliners Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch on Friday; Jake Owen and Walker Hayes take the main stage on Saturday.

Organizers say they love that the festival also highlights smaller, up-and-coming acts throughout the day.

This weekend marks the 24th year of the festival. One Sacramento couple told CBS13 they've come to every single Country in the Park festival.

"Our favorite thing is the music, and the people watching, the outside vendors, walking around," they said.

In addition to music, festivalgoers can ride mechanical bulls, climb a rock wall, go axe-throwing, grab a bite from more than 30 food trucks, shop local vendors and more.

Tickets are still available online for Saturday.