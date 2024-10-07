Sacramento communities reflect on lives lost as Israel-Hamas War conflict reaches 1 year

One year since start of Isreal-Hamas war, Sacramento communities honor lives lost

SACRAMENTO -- Separated by less than a mile, a few blocks up and down 10th Street in Sacramento, Palestinian and Jewish communities gathered for their own vigils to mark a year since the October 7, 2023, start of the Israel-Hamas war.

For many at both events, there were personal ties to the war and loss from thousands of miles away.

From Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento to the Palestinian flag mural on J and 10th streets, the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights hosted a rally to, as they said, "mourn the lives lost in the past year, during which more than 41,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and approximately 2 million displaced."

The rally featured speakers from groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace Sacramento and Physicians for Social Responsibility, both groups called for an "immediate arms embargo against Israel."

At the same time, on the West Steps of the California State Capitol, the Sacramento Jewish Community gathered for a memorial honoring the victims of the attacks and "those who have defended Israel in the ensuing conflict."

The event included personal tributes from families affected by the violence and prayers led by regional rabbis and cantors.

Both vigils included prayers, speakers, and music as well as a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the last 365 days.