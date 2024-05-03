Sacramento comics and toy store broken into twice in 3 days

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento comics and toy store was broken into early Thursday morning. The business said this is the fourth break-in it has experienced and the second in three days.

World's Best Comics & Toys, on Watt Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area, posted to Facebook that security footage from Thursday seems to show the same guy from the prior incident and that the guy "had the same YUGIOH card and Transformers obsession." The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it has not yet confirmed if both incidents were related.

In both of the recent incidents — April 29 and May 2 — photos released by the business show the burglar entered the building by smashing through the same front glass door. Following Thursday's break-in, the business said it had to install a new security gate.

World's Best Comics & Toys

The suspect had apparently cut himself on the glass and left blood in various spots, the business said. Investigators showed up to gather evidence.

World's Best Comics & Toys

Around $3,000 worth of merchandise was taken during the April 29 break-in, but the business did not say how much was stolen during the most recent incident.