Storm Watch: Sacramento begins recovery efforts after New Year's Eve

SACRAMENTO – The cleanup effort has begun after a powerful New Year's Eve storm.

People awoke in the New Year to chainsaws buzzing in a North Sacramento neighborhood.

"I looked out the window of my house here," said David Hulse, a homeowner. "My 100-year-old tree had fallen."

A Special District Risk Management Authority employee waited for maintenance to board up the windows after a tree crashed into the building.

"I'm very, very grateful for the rain, but maybe not so much so quick," Rick Wood said.

Nearby on 15th and G street, Dana Saunders says she is grateful no one was hurt after a massive tree toppled onto two cars.

"Normally, me and my husband park right here - exactly, both of our cars back to back," she said.

While the neighborhood waits for the city to clear the mess, people wonder what else mother nature will unleash this week.

"This was a really big pine tree," Saunders said. "That one is my concern next because it's supposed to rain all week."

Even during nightfall, the cleanup continued as a group sawed and raked around a fallen tree blocking the street.

"We just figured it seemed like a good idea to just clear some of this up, so nobody tried to walk through it and hurt themselves," said resident Joe Boniwell.

The city of Sacramento said crews are clearing debris while responding to calls for service and downed trees.