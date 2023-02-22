Sacramento city leaders decide pot shop can open next to drug rehab center

SACRAMENTO - On Tuesday night, Sacramento city leaders decided a controversial cannabis shop can open up next to a drug rehab center, but not before business owners on both sides tried to convince the city council to vote their way in this pot shop showdown.

La Krisha Young wants to open a cannabis dispensary called "Culture" in a vacant South Sacramento storefront. She's one of 10 people awarded an opportunity to open a cannabis storefront in a city lottery - that reserves licenses for people who have been impacted by the past war on drugs.

"We are willing and wanting to be a good neighbor," says Young.

But the proposed marijuana marketplace is right next door to the Diamond House Detox, a rehabilitation center that treats clients with drug addictions.

"We currently serve 25 to 30 clients that come into that facility," says Vicky Magobet, owner of Diamond House Detox. "In Sacramento County, there is no shortage of access to legal cannabis. There is, however, a shortage of safe places to recover from addiction," she adds.

The concern is having cannabis for sale so close to the clinic could be too tempting for people battling drug addiction.

"I've talked to some of my clients, and they're worried. They come in for treatment of marijuana," said a business owner.

The cannabis storefront owners have spent years going through the city's cannabis permitting process and are unable to open unless the city approves its license.

"I am not open. I am going into debt," said Young.

Now, city leaders are trying to decide if the two businesses can coexist.

"We have somebody who has done what we've asked her to do, who has gone above and beyond what was required of her," said Katie Valenzuela, a member of the Sacramento City Council.

Again, the city did approve the pot shop, but the owner still needs to complete construction and get a city inspection before she can open for business.