Sacramento city employee who suffered cardiac arrest on the job reunites with group that saved him

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento city employee who went into full cardiac arrest on the job last December was finally able to thank the first responders and fellow co-workers who came to his aid.

On Wednesday, Brett Martin and his family stood alongside Sacramento city firefighters and friends responsible for saving his life last fall.

Qintno Sarani, David Jameson and Antonio Jimenez were on the job at the Sacramento water treatment plant when Martin collapsed under full cardiac arrest. They immediately began administering CPR.

"Six seconds is all it takes to decrease survival from a sudden cardiac event by 1%," said Dr. Kevin Mackie with the Sacramento Fire Department.

In this case, Martin did survive thanks to their CPR training, quick thinking and quick response.

"I put someone at every one of our gates, and we were able to get the ambulance to our shop without them even really stopping," Jimenez said. "And they did a great job. They were there in minutes."

Martin recovered fully and was able to come face to face with the men and women responsible.

"I still got a little pain in my chest from the CPR, but other than that, I'm doing well and glad to be here and glad to keep living with my family and making new memories," Martin said.

His wife, Katie Martin, and their two children are also grateful.

"Thank you for making sure that my daughter has a dad to walk her down the aisle someday," Katie Martin said.

The co-workers who helped Martin last fall were honored by being given a challenge coin that is typically only presented to firefighters for what's called a CPC-1 save, which means Martin had no impact neurologically.

"The city employees initiating CPR prior to our arrival made all the difference," said Julie Vang, a Sacramento city firefighter. "Every moment mattered, and so they performed high-quality CPR, and I truly believe that's what really saved his life today."

The experience was a lesson learned for the whole community.

"If we can just inspire one or two people to go out there and take the training, it could save a life," Sarani said, referring to CPR classes.

Wednesday's recognition came during February which is American Heart Month. You can head to the American Heart Association website to find out where you can enroll in CPR classes.