Sacramento city council to vote on contract that could lead to Southside Park pool reopening

SACRAMENTO – The city of Sacramento appears finally ready to take the plunge and repair the Southside Park pool that has been closed for the past two summers.

Drained, dry, and deserted, Sacramento's Southside pool is sitting in disrepair for the start of another scorching summer.

"I know a number of people that are really, really outraged," said Sarah Cox, the president of the Southside Neighborhood Association.

CBS13 spoke to Cox last year when the city announced the pool would be closed a second summer in a row.

"It's huge for this part of the city because it is the only public pool in the inner city," Cox said.

Now entering a third straight summer closed, the city is finally set to vote on a half-a-million-dollar contract with a pool repair company.

The work is required to be done within 90 days after the contract is signed. A city of Sacramento spokesperson said they hope it is done during the 2024 summer season.

This pool, dedicated in 1953 and served generations of Sacramento families, could finally be repaired and reopened, bringing Sacramento a splash from the past.

The contract to repair the pool references the city's $66 million deficit, requiring the parks department to minimize costs.

The contract was approved by the city manager, ahead of Tuesday's city council vote.