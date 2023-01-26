Sacramento city officials meets to discuss what to do with vacant land in Meadowview

SACRAMENTO — Questions remain about what to do with a large vacant property in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood.

The land was once going to be a homeless camping site, but now, there are new ideas emerging on how the site could become a new regional sports attraction.

This multi-million dollar site was supposed to help solve Sacramento's homeless crisis, but it's been sitting vacant for more than a year.

"That has not happened and that's really unfortunate," said Bob Erlenbusch, a homeless advocate.

Last January, the City of Sacramento purchased the undeveloped 102-acre site for more than $12 million. Mayor Darrell Steinberg said at the time it would become a city-sponsored car camping spot for homeless people living in vehicles.

"One of the advantages to the safe parking concept, which is temporary, is that you don't need new buildings," Mayor Steinberg said then.

So why has the safe ground plan now been dropped?

"The money isn't there," said Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang. "Right now, we're doing everything we can to maintain the shelters that we do have."

It's a disappointment for homeless advocates who said there are 1,000 people sleeping in cars each night on Sacramento streets.

"Safe parking programs are really a critically important part of the menu of services for our unhoused neighbors," Erlenbusch said.

Now, there are new ideas emerging on what should be built here.

"I'd like to see affordable housing," one civilian said.

"Low-income apartments, maybe some park areas," another civilian said.

Mayor Steinberg is unveiling his top choice for the land.

"A major regional youth sports facility that will host state and national tournaments for soccer, for all kinds of sports," he said.

The mayor said there are $70 million in hotel taxes that could be used to help fund the project. Neighbors said it's important the city approves something attractive -- no matter how long it takes.

"This community has been underserved for so long and they deserve nothing but the very best," Vang said.

City leaders are forming a community task force to help finalize ideas. Developers will be encouraged to hire local residents for any new construction.