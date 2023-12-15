Sacramento Children's Home creates magic this holiday season

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Children's Home is creating magic this holiday season for hundreds of families across the region. With the help of the community, Christmas wishes are being granted.

Rachel Castagnola spent her morning dropping off presents at the children's home – a holiday tradition she and her 10-year-old daughter look forward to every year.

"We always pick two kids and we go buy presents, whatever they want on their list, just to give back and show her that there's people that need help," Castagnola said.

A steady flow of cars, filled with presents, filtered through the back side of the former orphanage. Christa Green is head of school for the Fusion Academy in Folsom, and supporting the children's home is also a tradition for the students at her school

"I love that we can involve students of the same age group in supporting other teens," Green said. "Other young children don't have the resources at home to have a really wonderful Christmas."

Every year, between ten different programs, the Sacramento Children's Home impacts the lives of more than 15,000 families in need. For the holiday season, they fulfill the wishes of 1,500 kids and a few hundred families.

Just like telling Santa what you want for Christmas, the kids fill out a wish list and people across the community help fulfill them.

"Each year, I'm blown away by the generosity in our community," said Todd Koolakian, the children's home's director of philanthropy. "The people that give of their hearts and from their wallets to give back to local children and families, it really is so meaningful."

From legos to Barbies, bikes, and trikes, families across the region are feeling the magic this holiday season.

"It makes my heart happy just to know that they are getting something that they want on Christmas," Castagnola said.

The Sacramento Children's Home also provides mental health counseling and residential care to foster youth. For the holidays.